Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 66,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 171,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 20,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE NEE opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

