Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.