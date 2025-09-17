Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $425.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

