Apella Capital LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

