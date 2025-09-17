Apella Capital LLC Buys 89 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day moving average is $198.59. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

