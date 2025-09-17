Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

