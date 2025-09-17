Apella Capital LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $878.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $753.10 and a 200-day moving average of $730.80. The stock has a market cap of $345.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $881.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

