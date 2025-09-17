Apella Capital LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.