Apella Capital LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

