Apella Capital LLC Has $435,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 20,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 64,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.