Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.1%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $70.76.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.