Apella Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $261.90 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.82.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.