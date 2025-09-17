Apella Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

