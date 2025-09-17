Apella Capital LLC Invests $395,000 in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.