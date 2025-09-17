Apella Capital LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in SAP SE $SAP

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $13,869,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SAP by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP stock opened at $253.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $217.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

