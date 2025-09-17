Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $272.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

