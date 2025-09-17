Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

