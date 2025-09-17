Apella Capital LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

NYSE:NOC opened at $579.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $570.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

