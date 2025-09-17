Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

