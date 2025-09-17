Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after buying an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $99,853,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 701,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

