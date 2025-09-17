Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

