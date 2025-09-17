Apella Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 3.2%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

