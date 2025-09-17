Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 217,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after buying an additional 488,551 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

