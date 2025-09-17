Apella Capital LLC Sells 155 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,418 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 1,049.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.