Apella Capital LLC Sells 429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

