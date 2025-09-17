Apella Capital LLC Sells 78 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FI stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
