Apella Capital LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $287.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

