Apella Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $958.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $743.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

