Apella Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $782.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

