Apella Capital LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

