APi Group Corporation $APG Stake Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

APG stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

