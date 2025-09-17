Apple Inc. $AAPL is Doliver Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.77.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

