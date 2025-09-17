Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130,834 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.