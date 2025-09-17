Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.77.

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

