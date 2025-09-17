Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $98,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 59.9% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 211,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $122,991,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

