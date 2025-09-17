Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 91.5% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Daiwa America lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.