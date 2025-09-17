AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Benchmark

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $525.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.95.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $603.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.46. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $605.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.