Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Stock Holdings Increased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average is $161.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

