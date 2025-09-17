Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$6.27 and a 1-year high of C$8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.39.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT’s portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin.

