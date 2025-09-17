Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Lowered to “Underperform” Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.50 price objective on the stock.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$6.27 and a 1-year high of C$8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.39.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
