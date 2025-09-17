Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases 10,389 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 145.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

