Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 313.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Maison Solutions Stock Performance

Maison Solutions stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Maison Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maison Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.