Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Financial Analysis

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Seritage Growth Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.17 billion 0.03 -$60.30 million ($48.01) -0.13 Seritage Growth Properties $17.62 million 12.92 -$153.54 million ($1.59) -2.54

Ashford Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -20.55% N/A -7.40% Seritage Growth Properties -497.67% -21.55% -12.74%

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust



Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S. national average, and in all methods including direct real estate, equity, and debt. We currently anticipate future investments will predominantly be in upper upscale hotels. We own our lodging investments and conduct our business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), our operating partnership. Ashford OP General Partner LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, serves as the sole general partner of our operating partnership.

About Seritage Growth Properties



Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

