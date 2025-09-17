ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Update

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,176,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 904,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 336.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

