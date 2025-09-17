aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Cantor Fitzgerald

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.