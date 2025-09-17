Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 93,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

