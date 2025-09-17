Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 546,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 420,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 717,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 184,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 364,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

AVEM stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

