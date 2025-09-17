Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 211.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

AVLV opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

