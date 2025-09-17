Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Stock Holdings Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,185,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,360,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,438.40. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,141,513.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,950.14. This trade represents a 47.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,679 shares of company stock worth $18,376,495. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

