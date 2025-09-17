B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for AvePoint in a report released on Sunday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Suppiger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $6,102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AvePoint by 93.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $541,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,155,443 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,703.21. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,835,400. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

