B. Riley Boosts Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target to $90.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $70.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Stock Down 4.7%

ATLC stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%.The business had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 151.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.